Home Kentucky Grand Jury Indicts Woman Facing Human Trafficking Charges August 8th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

An Ohio County Woman has been indicted by a Grand Jury for multiple charges including human trafficking and sexual abuse.

Shelly Hayes of Utica was arrested on May 23rd, 2018 following an investigation of allegations of child abuse, both sexual and physical. Hayes is the mother of seven children, six of which are under the age of 18.

Detectives say that Hayes had allegedly been physically abusing her children, as well as allowing them to be sexually abused by multiple men Hayes would bring to her home. It is alleged that Hayes received money by one of the men.

Hayes was indicted by a Grand Jury on July 20th, and investigators say more arrests are likely in this case.

Comments

comments