Grand Jury Indicts Suspect Accused of Killing Angela Parker

A Henderson Grand Jury decides to formally charge Anthony Watts. Watts’ is the man Henderson police say shot and killed 29-year-old Angela Parker

The shooting happened in February outside of an apartment in the 800 block of Honeylark Lane. HPD says the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

An autopsy showed 29-year-old Parker was shot three times and died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds to the head and arms. Watts is due in court on April 10th for an initial hearing on the murder charge.

He remains in the Henderson County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond.

Comments

comments