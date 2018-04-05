44News | Evansville, IN

Grand Jury Indicts Suspect Accused of Killing Angela Parker

Grand Jury Indicts Suspect Accused of Killing Angela Parker

April 5th, 2018 Henderson County, Kentucky

Facebook Twitter

A Henderson Grand Jury decides to formally charge Anthony Watts. Watts’ is the man Henderson police say shot and killed 29-year-old Angela Parker

The shooting happened in February outside of an apartment in the 800 block of Honeylark Lane. HPD says the shooting stemmed from a domestic dispute.

An autopsy showed 29-year-old Parker was shot three times and died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds to the head and arms. Watts is due in court on April 10th for an initial hearing on the murder charge.

He remains in the Henderson County Jail on a $250,000 cash bond.

Tyrone Morris

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.