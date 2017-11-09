Home Kentucky Grand Jury Indicts Man Accused of Causing Deadly Owensboro Crash November 9th, 2017 Britney Taylor Kentucky, Owensboro

A man accused of causing a deadly crash in Owensboro in September is indicted by a grand jury. Robert Garner was arrested on murder and DUI charges after a fatal crash this past September on U.S. 60 near Highway 231 North.

21-year-old Cody Glover was a passenger in Garner’s car. He died after the car veered off the road and landed upside down in a lake.

Deputies say Garner was drinking and driving, and they also say speed played a role in the crash.

Garner is set to be arraigned on Friday, November 17th in Daviess County.

Comments

comments