Grand Jury Indicts Evansville Man in Rape Case

A grand jury indicts an Evansville man on a level 3 felony rape. On October 8th, Alton Barnett was accused of raping his neighbor while she was unaware of the situation.

When questioned by police he explained that he believes the woman is claiming rape due to her intoxication and her religion.

But witnesses say the woman was so intoxicated she could have been on the verge of blacking out.

Barnett was being held in the Vanderburgh County Jail but was released on a $1,500 bond.

He is due back in court on February 28th.

Comments

comments