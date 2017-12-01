Home Indiana The Grand Jury Indicts An Evansville Man On Murder Charges For Selling Heroin December 1st, 2017 Amanda Porter Indiana

A grand jury indicts 37 year-old David Andrew Dimmet for murder after detectives say they found evidence indicating 35 year-old Kourtney Fields bought heroin from Demmitt causing his death.

Cell phone records and police interviews gave enough for detectives, and the grand jury to pursue Dimmett on murder charges.

The Vanderburgh County Joint Drug Task Force were called in to process the scene July 25th, after drug paraphernalia was found next to Field’s body.

Emergency personnel called to South Fairlawn Avenue found Fields unresponsive in a basement bedroom. Toxicology reports from the Indiana State Police indicate Fields died from a heroin overdose.

Vanderburgh County prosecutor Nick Herman says cases like these are often hard to try because of a lack of evidence, but hopes this case deters people from using or buying drugs.

“If filling this case, or prosecuting this case can help in any way with the drug problem in the community… if it can give someone a pause to not want to bring drugs in our community, to not deal drugs, or even for someone who is using to go ahead into treatment and get off these drugs, I think that is an important message.”

According to Vanderburgh County prosecutor Nick Herman, this is the first time a case like this has been tried within the county.

David Dimmett is currently at the Vanderburgh County Jail without bond awaiting his next court appearance December 7th.

