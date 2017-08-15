Home Indiana Grand Funk Railroad to Perform at the Lincoln Amphitheatre August 15th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana Pinterest

A legendary 70s rock band will be coming to the tri-state later this month. Grand Funk Railroad, known for iconic hits like We’re an American Band and Some Kind of Wonderful, will perform at the Lincoln Amphitheatre on Saturday, August 26th.

The legendary group will be joined by up and coming rockers, Evansville’s The Cold Stares.

Grand Funk Railroad became one of the world’s most popular American rock bands in the 1970s. The group is known for its crowd-pleasing arena rock style, which has been well received by audiences for nearly 50 years.

Tickets start at $27.95. There is a limited amount of VIP (preferred seating and parking, a free drink voucher good for Pepsi products or beer/wine, and a commemorative poster) for $41.95.

A third ticket option, Premium (VIP benefits plus seating in the first three rows), is sold out.

Tickets can be purchased online at Lincoln Amphitheatre, or by calling 812-937-2329.

