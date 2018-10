Home Kentucky Grain truck spills on E. 4th St. in Owensboro, drivers asked to avoid area October 15th, 2018 Amanda Decker Kentucky, Owensboro

Kentucky Transportation crews and Owensboro Police are on scene of a grain spill along E. 4th St.

A grain truck spilled loose grain along the road at the intersection of E. 4th St. and KY 603 on the east side of the city.

OPD officers are on scene directing traffic and KYTC crews are working to remove the grain from the road.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area until about 10:30 p.m. Monday.

