Graduation Schedule Announced for Daviess Co. Public Schools

March 24th, 2017 Kentucky, Owensboro

The graduation scheduled is announced for Daviess County, Kentucky Public Schools.

Apollo High School seniors will graduated Thursday, May 18th at 7 p.m. The graduation ceremony will be held at the Owensboro Sportscenter.

Heritage Park High School will have its graduation Friday, May 19th at 3 p.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center.

And Daviess County High School will have its graduation at the Owensboro Sportscenter on Friday, May 19th at 6 p.m.

The last day of school for students at DCPS is Thursday, May 18th.

