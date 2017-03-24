Graduation Schedule Announced for Daviess Co. Public Schools

The graduation scheduled is announced for Daviess County, Kentucky Public Schools.

Apollo High School seniors will graduated Thursday, May 18th at 7 p.m. The graduation ceremony will be held at the Owensboro Sportscenter.

Heritage Park High School will have its graduation Friday, May 19th at 3 p.m. at the Owensboro Convention Center.

And Daviess County High School will have its graduation at the Owensboro Sportscenter on Friday, May 19th at 6 p.m.

The last day of school for students at DCPS is Thursday, May 18th.

Comments

comments