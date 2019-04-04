Graduation Dates Set for Area Schools, Colleges

Owensboro schools and colleges have released the schedule for their 2019 commencement ceremonies.

Apollo High School’s graduation will be 6 p.m. May 17th at the Owensboro Sportscenter, 1215 Hickman Ave. Daviess County High School’s commencement ceremony will be 10 a.m. May 18 at the Sportscenter and the Heritage Park High School ceremony will be 1 p.m. May 18 at the RiverPark Center, 101 Daviess St

Gateway Academy’s graduation will be 5 p.m. May 15 at Owensboro Middle School North. Owensboro High School’s graduation will be 6:30 p.m. May 16 at the Sportscenter.

The Owensboro Innovation Academy will have the school’s first graduation at 2 p.m. May 19th at the RiverPark Center.

Owensboro Catholic High School graduation is slated for 2 p.m. May 12th at the Owensboro Sportscenter. Other graduation dates include the following:

Ohio County High School will have its graduation at 6 p.m. May 24th in the school gymnasium.

McLean County High School’s graduation will be 7 p.m. May 17th at the high school.

The Hancock County High School graduation is scheduled for 7 p.m. May 31 at the high school.

Kentucky Wesleyan College graduation will be 10 a.m. April 27th in Hocker-Hall Grove on campus.

Brescia University will hold commencement 10 a.m. May 4th at the RiverPark Center.

Western Kentucky University-Owensboro’s graduation ceremony will be 6:30 p.m. May 13th at the RiverPark Center.

Owensboro Community & Technical College will have two ceremonies this year, both beginning at 6:30 p.m., May 15th and May 16th at the RiverPark Center.

