Graduates Strut the Stage at UE Winter Commencement December 13th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Evansville, Indiana

Graduates of the University of Evansville walked across the stage and into the real world Thursday. 40 students were given their diplomas Thursday afternoon during a commencement ceremony.

A report from earlier this year shows 94 percent of UE graduates are employed or enrolled in graduate school within a year of graduating.

During the ceremony, Dr. Anthony Richardson was given the 2018 Exemplary Teacher Award.

He serves as an associate professor of engineering.

