Governor Signs Indiana Hate Crimes Bill

The much-debated Indiana hate crimes bill is signed into law Wednesday and it’s already drumming up controversy.

People who initially proposed the bill are expressing frustration because it doesn’t directly include a list of protected classes as Governor Eric Holcomb initially hoped.

Critics say they’re upset because the newly-signed bill doesn’t include gender, age or gender identity.

The governor argues that those groups are still protected. While many democrats agree it’s a step in the right direction there are already plans in the works to adjust the language. However, most republicans say it’s fine the way it is.

“It’s phrased in a way that, quite frankly, we should never have to touch again because it’s dynamic enough language to be able to ensure that whatever language or issue there’s a remedy for it.”

The governor issued a statement today saying in part, ‘our goal was to achieve a comprehensive law that protects those who are the targets of bias crimes and we have accomplished just that.

‘We have made progress and taken a strong stand against targeted violence. I am confident our judges will increase punishment for those who commit crimes, motivated by bias under the law.

