Governor To Sign Sunday Alcohol Sales Bill February 28th

Hoosiers will be able to buy alcohol on Sundays for the first time in the state’s history. You will be able to buy and carry out alcohol at grocery stores, liquor stores, convenience stores, drug stores, and restaurants beginning March 4th.

Governor Eric Holcomb plans to sign the bill on February 28th at 1:30 p.m. The bill will go into effect immediately.

Last week, the Senate agreed to an amendment of Senate Bill 1 and it passed 38-10.

Alcohol will be sold between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Sundays.

