Home Illinois Governor Says Chicago’s School Budget Battle Will Soon Be Over March 24th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois Pinterest

The governor of Illinois says the battle over Chicago’s school budget will soon be over. Governor Bruce Rauner said that Republicans in the House of Representatives are ready to vote for the comprehensive Pension Reform Bill.

Rauner says the bill will lead to improvements in the pension system. He says this will also allow CPS to get the $215 million they need to avoid ending the school year early.

Senator Durkin and 25 of his fellow Republicans in the House of Representatives voted for the comprehensive Pension Reform Bill.

Comments

comments