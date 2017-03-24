44News | Evansville, IN

Governor Says Chicago’s School Budget Battle Will Soon Be Over

Governor Says Chicago’s School Budget Battle Will Soon Be Over

March 24th, 2017 Illinois

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The governor of Illinois says the battle over Chicago’s school budget will soon be over. Governor Bruce Rauner said that Republicans in the House of Representatives are ready to vote for the comprehensive Pension Reform Bill.

Rauner says the bill will lead to improvements in the pension system. He says this will also allow CPS to get the $215 million they need to avoid ending the school year early.

Senator Durkin and 25 of his fellow Republicans in the House of Representatives voted for the comprehensive Pension Reform Bill.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.