Governor Rauner Declares Harvest Emergency in Illinois

September 7th, 2018 Illinois

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner has issued a harvest emergency in Illinois.

Starting September 10th through December 31st, farmers will be able to get a free Illinois Department of Transportation permits to exceed legal maximum gross vehicle and axle weight limits on state highways.

Local road authorities will have the ability to grant a similar permit or waive the permit requirement all together on roads in their jurisdiction.

Permits will be issued at no charge.

