Governor Rauner Calls Special Session to Work on Budget

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is bringing lawmakers back to Springfield.

He’s calling a special session to hash out a budget plan. House and Senate Republicans have unveiled a compromised plan.

Governor Rauner says it’s one he will sign.

He says it provides a way to reduce property taxes and reforms government spending.

And that it will fund school districts and Human Services while spurring economic growth.

The 10-day session starts next Wednesday.

If that budget does not pass, roadwork projects across Illinois could be put on hold.

The Illinois Department of Transportation will shut down construction projects if the impasse doesn’t end by the 30th.

The department notified contractors all work is set to stop if the deal isn’t reached.

Roadwork projects were put in jeopardy by the budget impasse last year as well, but a stopgap bill passed in the final hour secured roadwork funding.

Earlier this month, S & P Global ratings docked the state’s bond rating to just one step above junk citing legislators’ failure

to pass a budget.

