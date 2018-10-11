Home Indiana Governor Holcomb Will Not Act on Bosma Allegations October 11th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb doesn’t plan to investigate claims that Indiana House Speaker Brian Bosma used campaign money to intimidate a former intern.

Kandy Green says she and Bosma had a sexual encounter decades ago when she was 20. According to the Indianapolis Star, Bosma allegedly used $40,000 in campaign funds to dig up dirt on Green in case she ever came forward.

Governor Holcomb says he will investigate those claims if an official report is released about the alleged incident.

Bosma denies the encounter ever happened but he did admit to hiring an attorney to protect his reputation.

More than 60 lawmakers issued a joint statement Thursday saying they “stand by him 100 percent.”

