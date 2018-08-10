Home Indiana Governor Holcomb Visits Perry Central High School August 10th, 2018 Joylyn Bukovac Indiana

Governor Eric Holcomb is in the Tri-State paying a visit to Perry Central Community School. This is just one stop on the Governor’s Next Level Jobs tour as he continues his push to get more Hoosiers back to work.

“We are visiting models that are working and growing and evolving as does our economy and our workforce,” says Governor Eric Holcomb.

Perry Central started the Commodore Manufacturing Program. This program allows students to help develop their skills through hands-on and real-world experience.

“We produce different products for different companies in the community such as Waupaca and Jasper Engines,” says student Jordan McElfresh.

The program is facilitated by students and not only does it enhance their education, but it also benefits the community. This ultimately helped bring this program to life.

“We have had tremendous partnerships with Jasper Engines and Waupaca Foundry for several years, and through a grant process it brought all of us back to the table to see how we can take the programs that we already developed and expand them and make them more meaningful for our students and for our community,” says Jody French, principal of Perry Central Community Highs School.

Students say the program has taught them about manufacturing and it’s given them valuable skills they will carry through life.

“Well this class doesn’t section out just manufacturing, you learn a lot of different soft skills and skills that you need for any kind of job whenever you get out of school. I think that with some of the soft skills that you learn and different things like welding, using all of these different tools, it a good thing to know whenever you graduate and go into that kind of work field,” says McElfresh

Governor Holcomb says this standard of education needs to be in schools all over the state to lower unemployment rates.

“Along the way you’re getting the skills, both the academic background and the skill set to be employed right now and that is a powerful combination that we’re seeking to share around the state of Indiana,” says Governor Holcomb.

