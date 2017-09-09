Governor Holcomb Visits Japan

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb kicked off his trade trip in Japan today with a visit to Indiana’s sister state Tochigi Prefecture.

There, Governor Holcomb met with state government officials, business associations and executives. Tochigi is a partner in one of Indiana-based Cummins global operations and the two state have education and cultural ties as well.

Tochigi has led two delegations to Indiana in the past year, most recently last December for Indiana’s Bicentennial celebrations.

Tomorrow, Holcomb will attend an annual meeting with business and government representatives from 10 Midwest states and Japan.

Comments

comments