Governor Holcomb to Attend USS Indiana Commission Ceremony

Governor Eric Holcomb has announced he plans to attend a commission ceremony for the Navy’s latest submarine.

Governor Holcomb will watch as the USS Indiana, the third U.S. Navy boat to commissioned with the name “Indiana,” joins the naval fleet. The submarine was constructed with parts from more than 100 Indiana companies and is another example of the Hoosier state being at the crossroads of the world.

The USS Indiana will be the 16th Virginia-class attack submarine to join the fleet. As the most modern and sophisticated attack submarine in the world, the boat can operate in both shallow and deep ocean environments and has a broad range of operational capabilities.

The commissioning ceremony will take place September 29th at the Navy Port at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Port Canaveral, Florida.

