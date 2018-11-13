Home Indiana Governor Holcomb Releases Statement on Amazon’s HQ2 Announcement November 13th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Governor Eric Holcomb released the following statement regarding Amazon’s HQ2 announcement.

Indianapolis had been in the running to be home to the new facility, but it was announced the 2nd and 3rd headquarters will be located in New York and North Carolina.

Below is the full statement released by Governor Holcomb:

“I am proud of Indiana’s efforts to pursue Amazon’s second headquarters. Our economic development teams worked with all the key partners to quickly and creatively put together an outstanding proposal and coordinated our efforts with leaders in northwest, central and southeast Indiana. Responding to this bid showed the world that Indiana has become a global destination for business and a thriving community for tech. We’ll continue to work with Hoosier communities and companies like Amazon, with their more than 9,000 Hoosier employees, to take Indiana to the Next Level and ensure we are the very best place to live, work and play.”

Comments

comments