Governor Holcomb Pushes For Coding Classes in Indiana

We know computers are the future and Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb wants to make sure kids are jumping on that wave.

He’s pushing for computer classes in Indiana schools during his “Hour of Code” at the statehouse. Governor Holcomb took a shot at computer coding himself Tuesday.

He joined a group of students for the third annual “Hour of Coding.” It comes amid a new push to dramatically expand computer science classes in schools statewide.

Some organizations like the Indiana Chamber are pushing to make those types of classes a requirement for graduation.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Jennifer McCormick says, “You know what, I’m not sold on the requirement piece. I do agree that it needs to be offered. It’s systemic though. when we hear requirement we think high school but I’m talking about k-12 as far as a systemic approach to making sure it’s offered, we do it well.”

Lawmakers are expected to address the issue during the upcoming session.



