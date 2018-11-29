Home Indiana Evansville Governor Holcomb To Not Pursue Tolling on Indiana Interstates November 29th, 2018 Mitch Angle Evansville, Indiana

Interstates in the Hoosier state will likely not be tolled, at least for the foreseeable future.

Governor Eric Holcomb says he will not be asking lawmakers to include an interstate toll plan in the next two year budget.

This announcement came after the Department of Transportation released its tolling plan, which was part of the 2017 infrastructure law.

As part of that legislation, officials were required to make a decision on the tolls by December 1st of this year.

In the statement issued by Governor Holcomb, he says it’s not necessary at this time as the state has a billion dollars available for road and bridge improvements.

Stephanie Kane of the Alliance for Toll-Free Interstates issued the following statement in regards to Holcomb’s decision:

We applaud Gov. Holcomb deciding against tolling Indiana’s existing interstates to fund roads and other transportation projects. The evidence is clear: tolls are a bad deal for business owners, consumers and motorists throughout Indiana’s economy.

Governor Holcomb’s letter to the budget committee can be read in its entirety by clicking here.

