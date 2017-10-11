Home Indiana Governor Holcomb Names Interstate After Hoosier Veteran October 11th, 2017 Blaine Fentress Indiana

Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb has signed an executive order Wednesday, renaming Interstate 865 after a longtime Hoosier veteran.

The “Fred M. Fehsenfeld, Sr Highway” is named after the veteran who served in World War II. Fehsenfeld was enlisted with the Army Air Corps and flew in 86 missions in Europe. He also received three Silver Clusters and Silver Stars. Following his military career, Fehsenfeld was involved in Hoosier energy. As a Purdue graduate, he established the Fehsenfeld Family Head of Environmental & Ecological Engineering and the Purdue Energy Fund. He is also the founder of The Heritage Group in Indianapolis.

Indiana Department of Transportation have put up signs on I-865, which connects I-65 and I-465 north of Indianapolis to honor Fehsenfeld.

