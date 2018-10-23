Home Indiana Governor Holcomb Issues Statement Regarding Attorney General Hill October 23rd, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Governor Eric Holcomb has issued a statement regarding the findings into allegations made against Attorney General Curtis Hill.

The Special Prosecutor investigating sexual misconduct allegations against Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill announced he will not prosecute him.

Governor Holcomb issued the following statement regarding the prosecutor’s decision:

I said I believed the women who stepped forward to report sexual harassment by the Indiana Attorney General. The special prosecutor agreed and said, ‘I have accepted the victim statements as true.’ The findings show a disregard of the executive branch zero tolerance harassment policy. My position has not changed.

Governor Holcomb and lawmakers from both sides of the aisle have called for Hill’s resignation. Hill has refused so far, and calls the accusations “vicious and false.”

