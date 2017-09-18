Home Indiana Governor Holcomb Continues to Push Indiana to be Amazon’s Second Headquarters September 18th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Amazon is scouring the country looking for the right place to build its second headquarters. Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb sees the company’s plans as a major opportunity for central Indiana.

On a recent trade mission to Japan, Holcomb said he was involved in talks about Amazon’s proposed facility. He’s calling on the Indiana Economic Development Corporation to head up a multi-faceted effort to bring the company to Indiana.

The headquarters would bring as many as 50,000 jobs to wherever the company places it. Amazon is looking for an area with more than 1 million people

Indiana has until October 19th to submit its pitch to Amazon.

