Governor Holcomb Announces ‘Next Level Connections’ Program

Governor Eric Holcomb unveiled his infrastructure agenda plan for 2019 which includes a new $1 billion investment towards infrastructure project throughout Indiana.

Holcomb says the program, Next Level Connections, is a direct investment in Hoosier infrastructure and quality of life that is essential for the state. The program will expand rural broadband services, link communities with more trails, and speed up the completion of highways such as I-69.

Gas taxes increased ten cents a gallon in July of 2017, but many say they haven’t seen a lot of where the additional tax money was going.

In Vanderburgh County, Commissioner Bruce Ungethiem says the program could be beneficial locally.

“I think it’s great the state is going to be allocating some of that gas tax money to go in and do infrastructure improvements all across the state,” says Commissioner Ungethiem. “We welcome that in Vanderburgh County and we certainly hope we get our fair share of the money and do those projects right the first time.”

Some people say they don’t mind the extra tax and that this program could be good for improving infrastructure across the Tri-State.

“They need improvement considerably. Particularly in Vanderburgh County,” says Butch Medlin, taxpayer. “There’s a lot of rough areas. I know it takes a lot of money to do it, so having a little additional tax to fix the roads is nothing wrong with that. As long as they will use the tax money to fix the roads and not divert it to another area.”

The plan will also raise tolls for vehicles larger than class three meaning passenger cars won’t be affected. Lawmakers sat this project will help bridge the divide between smaller communities.

