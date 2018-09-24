Home Indiana Governor Holcomb Announces Indiana Rail Safety Week September 24th, 2018 Mitch Angle Indiana

Governor Eric Holcomb has declared September 23rd-29th, 2018 as Indiana Rail Safety Week.

This announcement comes in conjunction with U.S. and Canada Rail Safety Week that takes place in all 50 states and Canadian provinces.

Governor Holcomb says the goal is to increase rail safety awareness, with Indiana State Police, Indiana Department of Transportation, local law enforcement and railroad companies partnering together to raise awareness about the dangers of disregarding railroad crossing laws and trespassing on railroad property.

“Train versus vehicle collisions and trespasser deaths are completely preventable,” states Jessica Feder, Executive Director, Indiana Operation Lifesaver. “Indiana law enforcement agencies and railroad special agents will be out monitoring railroad crossings and checking for trespassers during rail safety week. We want the public to know how important it is to pay attention at railroad crossings and that trespassing on railroad tracks and property is dangerous and illegal.”

Officials say in 2017, there were 101 railroad crossing collisions resulting in 47 people injured and 12 fatalities in the state of Indiana. Indiana is currently ranked 6th nationally for railroad crossing collisions. The Hoosier State had 10 trespasser deaths last year as well as 9 injuries.

There will also be PSA’s throughout the state, safety information distributed at college campuses, booths at statewide festivals and events, social media campaigns, first responder training, and “See Tracks? Think Train!” signs at crossings where multiple train versus vehicle collisions have occurred.

