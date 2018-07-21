Home Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb Expresses Condolences To Coleman Family July 21st, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

Governor Eric J. Holcomb offered his condolences to the Coleman family of Indianapolis. The family was aboard the duck boat that capsized and sank in Branson, Missouri Thursday night. Nine of 11 members of the family, ranging in age from 1 to 76, died in the accident.

“Janet and I are stunned and heartsick over this tragedy. To lose so many loved ones in an instant is horrifying, and I cannot imagine the depth of pain the Coleman’s friends and family are going through now. I ask my fellow Hoosiers to join me in offering prayers and condolences, especially for the two survivors.”

