Home Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb Directs Flags To Be At Half Staff May 14th, 2018 Townsend Outlaw Indiana

Indiana Governor Eric J. Holcomb is directing flags across the state to be flown at half-staff for Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Flags should be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

For Peace Officers Memorial Day, Governor Eric Holcomb asks both businesses and residential homes to fly their flags at half-staff.

Comments

comments