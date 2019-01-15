Home Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb Delivers Third State of the State Address January 15th, 2019 Megan DiVenti Indiana

Indiana Republican Governor Eric Holcomb is addressing some of his plans for the upcoming year in his State of the State Address. Governor Holcomb stood before a joint session of the Indiana House and Senate to deliver his address Tuesday evening.

“Hoosiers across Indiana and beyond are leading our state into the future the Indiana way growing locally and finding creative ways to make lives better and in the process taking Indiana to the Next Level,” says Gov. Holcomb.

Holcomb and Republican Legislative leaders have talked about the importance of boosting teacher salaries, but the Governor has proposed a two-percent funding increase for public schools each of the next two years.

Holcomb also says Indiana needs to adopt a law specifically against crimes fueled by biases over race, religion, and sexual orientation.

“But truly serving all our citizens requires more than just increasing our efficiency,” says Gov. Holcomb. “Indiana is one of five states that does not yet have a biased crimes law. It’s time for us to move off that list.”

Robert Dion, University of Evansville Political Science professor, says the address is an important night for Hoosiers.

“In the State of the State Address the governor has a chance to lay out what he thinks is most important for the legislature to address,” says Dion.

He says it’s a chance for Hoosiers to understand Holcomb and his plans for the state.

“We’re halfway through his term, but we really don’t know enough about Eric Holcomb,” says Dion. “The same way we knew exactly where Mike Pence was coming from, so this is an opportunity for the legislature for sure but also the people of the state of Indiana to size up the man and see what his interest are and where he wants to take the state.”

Governor Eric Holcomb has to face the voters next year during the May primaries and the November general election, so he has until next year to appeal to voters to maintain his seat.

