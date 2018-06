Indiana’s Republican governor will also be in town for this weekend’s convention but first, he’ll make a stop in Santa Claus.

Governor Eric Holcomb will head to Spencer County Thursday to take part in the Regional Chamber of Commerce luncheon.

Friday, he will stop by Santa Claus’s lodge for the chamber’s lunch with the governor.

Saturday, the governor heads to Evansville for the GOP State Convention at the Ford Center.

