Governor-Elect Holcomb Selects New State Auditor

Indiana Governor-elect Eric Holcomb has selected the new auditor of state. Allen County Auditor Tera Klutz will serve as Indiana’s 57th State Auditor. Klutz will replace current State Auditor Suzanne Crouch, who was elected to serve as the Lieutenant Governor for Holcomb.

Klutz, who was elected as the Allen County Auditor in 2010 and re-elected in 2014, will be the first Certified Public Accountant to serve as Auditor of State in Indiana history. She has previously served eight years as Chief Deputy Auditor in Allen County and is currently the president-elect of the Indiana Auditors’ Association.

Holcomb’s selection will be sworn-in, along with several other statewide officials, on January 9th.

Comments

comments