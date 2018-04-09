Home Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner Outlines 2018 Legislative Priorities April 9th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Illinois

With lawmakers returning to Springfield this week Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner is outlining his legislative priorities. In a press conference Monday, Rauner spoke of working with surrounding states to block off the illegal shipment of guns across state borders.

Infrastructure, tax cuts, and cultivating faith in the government were other points the governor stressed must be done in the coming year. One of his biggest points was working to reduce the property tax for people living in Illinois.

“Is to get an income tax reduction on the people of Illinois and that is part of getting pension reform done. Once pension reform is approved by our courts, getting a billion dollar income tax cut,” says Rauner. “Next priority is mandate relief and getting local control in Illinois so we can reduce our property taxes. We’ve got to bring down our property taxes.”

The governor also talked about improving public safety by limiting and preventing gun violence, increasing support for police officers and dealing with mental illness issues.

