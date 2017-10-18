Governor Bevin Unveils Pension Fix

On the campaign trail, Governor Matt Bevin made one thing clear: he was intending to fix the Kentucky pension system. After consulting for months with about a dozen groups, he laid out framework Wednesday on his potential fix.

The plan does not have much effect on current employees and retirees. They will both not see many or any major changes.

The big change, if the bill is to go into effect, would be a mandatory funding of the actuarially required contribution. Before this bill, the funding for the ARC would be voted on. If it is to go into law, the funding could go up to a billion dollars a year.

Another big change would effect future hires. They would enter into a 401(k) program with a 6% employer match.

