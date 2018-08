Home Kentucky Governor Bevin to Hold Community Forum in Owensboro August 21st, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky, Owensboro

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin will be making a visit Daviess County on August 22nd.

Governor Bevin will be in the area for a community forum to discuss economic development and other key initiatives in the Commonwealth.

The community forum will take place at 11:00AM at Brescia University at Moore Center Gymnasium, located at 717 Frederica Street in Owensboro.

The event is open to the public.

