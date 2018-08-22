Home Indiana Governor Bevin Stops In Owensboro For Town Hall Forum August 22nd, 2018 Chris Mastrobuono Indiana, Kentucky, Owensboro

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin made rounds in the western corner of the state. Bevin was at Brescia University in Owensboro meeting with residents to talk about economic opportunities in the bluegrass. It was a spirited town hall meeting this Wednesday afternoon. Many topics were raised to the governor like the coal industry, climate change, medical marijuana and the state’s infrastructure.

The center of Governor Bevin’s remarks were made around improving economic development and attracting businesses to the bluegrass.

Governor Bevin, “When you want to improve the economy you have to be able to move goods to market and for a company to come that’s going to be able to make anything a widgett or anything else they need to be able to get that to market globally as quickly as possible.”

Improving the roads and highways throughout Kentucky is the pathway for economic growth.

Bevin says since taking over as governor – $15.5 billion dollars in economic investments have been poured into the state.

Bevin addressed the state’s infrastructure. And the importance of connecting the Hoosier state to the bluegrass.

Daviess County Kentucky Judge Executive Al Mattingly said, “We’ve been working with southern Indiana, in upgrade the 231 corridor to interstate status so that southwestern corner of Indiana and the northwest portion of Kentucky have been working together along with the governor and his cabinet to try and do that.”

Mattingly says how highways are named plays a critical role in attracting businesses to the bluegrass.

Mattingly said, “So that when sight selectors come in western Kentucky as an example, they see we have a parkway, they have no idea that a parkway is equivalent to an interstate.”

Brescia business management major Milton Garcia was one of many who had a question for the governor.

Milton who is from the Owensboro area wants to some day settle down in his home town and continue to develop it.

Garcia said, “One day I would love to stay there in that area and just help it keep growing, so for people in Owensboro to venture out and come back and help continue the area to grow, I think that’s essential for our local economy and to help our economy on a grander scale.”

