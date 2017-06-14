Governor Bevin In Henderson For Ceremonial Bill Signing

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin makes a stop in Henderson for a ceremonial bill signing. House bill 184 was enacted in March and increases weight limits for the transportation of metals, a major industry across the Bluegrass.

The ceremonial bill signing was held at Gibbs Die Casting in Henderson a company that is befitting from the legislation. Gibbs is a Global corporation specializing in aluminum castings for the automotive industry.

House Bill 184 allows companies like Gibbs to transport more material through increased weight limits for trucks bringing them in line with competing states. State and local officials gathered with the governor for the ceremonial signing. Governor Bevin says the measure cuts the red tape on previous government regulations.

“Conservatives don’t like it, Liberals don’t like it, nobody likes red tape and so we want to cut through some of the unnecessary bureaucracy and red tape associated with doing business with government. House Bill 184 is a perfect example, these are exactly the kinds of things that makes it easier for companies like Gibbs to do business right here in Kentucky,” Bevin says the change will have a big impact on businesses around the Commonwealth including the aluminum industry which employs 18,000 people in Kentucky.

Not everyone is on board with the measure. Opponents of the legislation say increasing weight limits for trucks will contribute to the deterioration of Kentucky roads.



