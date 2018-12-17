Home Kentucky AG Andy Beshear Fights to Keep ACA in Kentucky December 17th, 2018 Mitch Angle Kentucky

Attorney General Andy Beshear says he will challenge a federal court ruling on the Affordable Care Act that could negatively affect many Kentuckians.

On December 14th, a Texas judge ruled the individual coverage mandate within the ACA is unconstitutional, and therefore the rest of the law cannot stand.

The ruling would eliminate the ACA in Kentucky, taking away key benefits for people with pre-existing conditions, eliminating seniors’ prescription drug discounts, and allowing companies to charge women and seniors more for their coverage.

Beshear and attorneys general in numerous states, including California, New York, and Delaware, have been battling the federal case over the last year to protect health care nationwide.

“This ruling would immediately eliminate coverage for 500,000 Kentuckians on Expanded Medicaid, and on the private insurance side would return Kentucky to a time when insurance companies could simply refuse coverage for Kentuckians based on pre-existing conditions, age and even gender,” Beshear said. “With Kentuckians facing so many needs, we cannot allow a Texas court to strip coverage away from our Kentucky families.”

In the coming days, Beshear and other state leaders plan to appeal the Texas ruling.

Beshear said his ultimate goal is for the United State Supreme Court to rule on the matter.

