Government Shutdown Keeps Historic NASA Moment in the Dark
While we’re welcoming the new year here on earth, NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft will be celebrating with a flyby of a distant object in our solar system.
In 2015, New Horizons gave us our best look yet at Pluto.
On January 1, it’s scheduled to reach a distant Kuiper belt object known as Ultima Thule. It will collect detailed images and other data as part of the most distant exploration of a space object to date.
The tiny object is about 19 miles wide and over 4 billion miles from Earth.
Researchers hope it can provide clues as to how dwarf planets like Pluto formed and offer a look into what our solar system was like billions of years ago.
Due to the government shutdown, there won’t be any social media updates or a live webcast of the historic moment. It will stream on the JHU Applied Physics Lab Youtube page.
https://www.youtube.com/user/jhuapl