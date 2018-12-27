Home Indiana Government Shutdown Keeps Historic NASA Moment in the Dark December 27th, 2018 Amanda Decker Indiana

While we’re welcoming the new year here on earth, NASA’s New Horizons spacecraft will be celebrating with a flyby of a distant object in our solar system.

In 2015, New Horizons gave us our best look yet at Pluto.

On January 1, it’s scheduled to reach a distant Kuiper belt object known as Ultima Thule. It will collect detailed images and other data as part of the most distant exploration of a space object to date.

The tiny object is about 19 miles wide and over 4 billion miles from Earth.

Researchers hope it can provide clues as to how dwarf planets like Pluto formed and offer a look into what our solar system was like billions of years ago.

Due to the government shutdown, there won’t be any social media updates or a live webcast of the historic moment. It will stream on the JHU Applied Physics Lab Youtube page.

