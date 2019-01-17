Government Shutdown Affecting Local Food Bank

The government shutdown is having a direct impact on local food banks. That’s because many more people are now using these facilities and that means food banks are in need of more donations.

The Tri-State Food Bank officials say a major concern going forward is Hoosier SNAP recipients budgeting their benefits.

Federal officials distributed February’s benefits on Wednesday. Food bank officials say if they don’t budget they’ll likely be in need of local services already feeling the pinch.

Tri-State Food Bank Executive Director Glenn Roberts says, “For every meal that we provide in the Feeding America Network, SNAP provides 12. There’s a 12 to 1 ratio of what SNAP does for people than what we do. Should SNAP benefits be suspended, we simply would not be able to meet that much demand all at once. It would be impossible.”

An influx of federal workers are seeking help from food banks around the country. This is the longest government shutdown in history Friday will be day 28.

