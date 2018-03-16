Home Indiana Evansville Government Check Allegedly Used To Pay For Private Property Tax March 16th, 2018 Britney Taylor Evansville, Indiana

The Vanderburgh County Treasurer’s Office says money from the ECHO Housing account was used to pay property taxes on three properties owned by former ECHO Executive Director Stephanie Tenbarge.

On March 14th, Tenbarge stepped down from her position as ECHO Housing Executive Director.

Officials say those property taxes were paid in the fall of 2016 and Spring of 2017. Those properties are along Pine Gate Road and Boonville-New Harmony Raod in Vanderburgh County.

ECHO Housing Attorney Scott Wylie says ECHO Housing is now reviewing all donations, and making sure all the money is accounted for.

There’s no word on whether Tenbarge’s departure from ECHO is linked to the property tax money.

EPD says there’s no criminal investigation into ECHO Housing at this time.

We will update information as it becomes available.

