Government buildings closed due to bed bugs

An infestation of bed bugs has closed several government buildings in Webster County.

Our media partners at the Webster Journal Enterprise report the Providence branch of the Webster County Public Library and the Providence City Council chambers were closed after an infestation of bed bugs was found in the building, housing both agencies.

This problem forced a cancellation of Monday night’s Providence City Council meeting.

The Providence Fire Department is in the same building, but so far no bed bugs have been found in that part of the building.

Authorities say they’re working to learn when the offices will reopen.

