Illinois Gov. Rauner Visits Wabash County Prior To Election October 24th, 2018 Jeff Goldberg Illinois

It’s hard to miss Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner. Illinois’ 42nd governor is a tall man with a booming voice and plenty to say. He brought his anti-corruption message to Wabash County on Wednesday.

For around 15 minutes the Republican Governor spoke a fair amount about his political enemies and some about what he has accomplished. A lot of time was spent on the topic of his gubernatorial opponent J.B. Prtizker and longtime speaker of the Illinois House Mike Madigan.

He believes the two are out for the middle class pocket books for their own gain. He warned voters of major tax hikes should Prtizker take office.

Like any politician two weeks out from Election Day, Rauner spent his fair time talking about voting. He put the impetus on the Wabash County Republicans, who were hosting the event, to get out and vote. Rauner only lost one county in 2014, Cook County, so he says every Southern Illinois vote is one less he needs from the state’s most populous area.

Rauner is currently trailing in the polls, but that didn’t seem to bother him much. He calls polls “bologna” and that he won last time while trailing former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn.

