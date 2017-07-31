Gov. Rauner to Veto School Funding Bill

Illinois lawmakers send Senate Bill One to Governor Bruce Rauner’s desk Monday after hours of special session negotiations.

The general assembly passed the bill which would rewrite the state school funding formula by sending more money to poor and minority districts that need it.

The $215 million would go towards Chicago teacher pensions making it the only district in the state where pension costs aren’t paid for by the state.

Rauner wants to cut that money out of the bill using an amendatory veto. The governor’s office says their veto will be issued Tuesday. After that, lawmakers will have 15 days to either accept Rauner’s changes or override his veto.

If they can’t do either they will have to start on a new funding bill.

