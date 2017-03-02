Home Illinois Gov. Rauner Surveys Storm Damage in Southern Illinois March 2nd, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois Pinterest

Governor Bruce Rauner is in southern Illinois surveying the damage after a tornado ripped through the area late Tuesday night. He is meeting with local leaders to assess the needs there. He also met privately with the McCord Family. Officials say 71-year-old Thomas McCord of Crossville died in the tornado that ripped through that area.

The governor says, state resources will be available for the recovery efforts. National Weather Service members say the tornado that hit Crossville was an EF3, possibly an EF4 tornado.

