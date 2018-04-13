Gov. Rauner Signs 5G Wireless Bill

Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner signs a bill paving the way for 5G cell service in Illinois. Senate Bill 1451 streamlines the regulation of small wireless cell facilities

Those don’t stand as tall as traditional cell towers and can also be attached to existing buildings.

Aside from faster internet speeds 5G investments could create up to 100,000 jobs in the state and bring in 9 billion in investments to the state.

The bill will also help improve wireless service in areas where service isn’t very strong.

The Illinois bill will compensate local governments at a higher rate than any other state’s small cell law.

Comments

comments