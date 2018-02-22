Home Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin’s Poison Control Center Cut Receives Backlash February 22nd, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

A group in Kentucky is ripping Governor Matt Bevin for his proposal to de-fund the state’s Poison Control Center. Representatives from the New Kentucky Project call his plan dangerous and mindless.

The Poison Control Center has an annual budget of $1.7 million. The state covers a little less than half of that.

The New Kentucky Project says the Poison Control Center has been nationally recognized and is a lifeline for Kentucky parents.

The program was among 70 the Bevin Administration has recommended eliminating in its proposed budget.

