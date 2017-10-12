Home Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin Tours the Audubon Kids Zone October 12th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin makes a stop in Henderson earlier Thursday. He joined state and local leaders on a tour of “Audubon Kids Zone”.

The Kids Zone providers, families and students at the city’s East end Neighborhood with Critical Educational and Social Support Services.

Governor met with broad members, staff, youth and community partners. He says he’s excited about the future of education programs like these all across the Bluegrass.

“You can see good things are sprouting here, and it’s just fun. You can come here in a bad mood and you would be fired up when you left to meet these young people and see the things they’re doing. I’m so glad I came,” Gov. Matt Bevin.

Audubon Kids Zone celebrated its grand opening late last year.



Comments

comments