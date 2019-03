Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin has signed a bill that will bring changes to gun laws in Kentucky.

Bevin signed the NRA-backed measure, Senate Bill 150 into law Monday.

It allows anyone 21 and over to carry a concealed weapon without a permit in the state of Kentucky.

Supporters say the bill reinforces Kentuckians constitutional rights to bear arms.

Critics have voiced concerns about safety and lack of training.

The bill goes into effect on July 1st.

Comments

comments