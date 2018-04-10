Home Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin Signs Pension Reform Bill April 10th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

After plenty of pushback from educators across Kentucky, Governor Matt Bevin has gone ahead and signed the pension bill into law. The bill changes the pension benefits for Kentucky’s future teachers and also makes some changes to the pensions offered to state and local government employees. Lawmakers in the House and Senate passed the bill last month.

Teachers and educators across Kentucky, and here in the Tri-State, have been speaking out against the pension bill and the changes it makes for future educators.

The 291-page bill ended up being attached to a sewer bill so most lawmakers say the never had a chance to review it before taking a vote.

The bill does not change the annual cost of living adjustments, which will remain at 1.5 percent. New hires will have to enter a hybrid cash balance plan, where members contribute a specified amount to their account.

Democratic leaders in Kentucky responded saying this is a devastating blow to Kentucky’s public education system.

